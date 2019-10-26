BRISTOL, Va. — The public is invited to ask questions or comment on options for a new elementary school at a Monday meeting.
The Bristol Virginia School Board will host a listening session Monday at 6 p.m. to hear public input regarding its proposal to build a new school adjacent to the current Washington-Lee Elementary. School and city officials have wrestled with this issue for more than two years as three city schools are in poor condition, need repairs and require significant upgrades to fully comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
At the issue’s heart is money, since the city has virtually no borrowing capacity for the millions of dollars a new building would cost. In 2018 the council rejected a board plan to fund construction of a new building adjacent to Van Pelt Elementary through the Virginia Public-Private Education and Infrastructure Act. That funding model may be required for any other projects, school officials previously said.
“One of the things City Council said they wanted was to hear from the public, and our board always wants to know that,” Superintendent Keith Perrigan said Friday. “We’ll make a very short presentation, and then there will be an opportunity to receive public input.”
The current proposal is to build a 430-student school on land at Washington-Lee that would cost about $15.2 million. The estimated annual payment would be about $937,400, which would be covered by $421,500 in savings by closing Washington-Lee and Highland View elementaries, $270,400 from lottery education funds and an extra $245,400 annual contribution from the city.
Perrigan will also discuss another option — a 630-student building at Washington-Lee which would require the city to acquire the adjacent Lee Gardens apartment complex, which is estimated to cost up to $2.2 million.
“A new option that recently came up would be to purchase land that adjoins Washington-Lee and adding Stonewall to that combination, which would make that about a 600-student school,” Perrigan said. “It would be less costly because the more students you put together, the more savings you generate. But there would be some front end costs of purchasing that property.”
The larger building would cost about $20.1 million with a $1.2 million annual payment but more than $730,400 in savings.
The previous Van Pelt site was expected to generate more than $980,000 in savings by closing Highland View, Stonewall Jackson and Washington-Lee due to less staffing and savings of not operating three old, inefficient buildings. It was designed for 630 students with a cost of $18.4 million.
Perrigan said he prefers the second Washington-Lee option, with the old Van Pelt option second and the 430-student school at Washington-Lee third.
