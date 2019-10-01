BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Virginia School Board declared its support Monday for building a new school at the present Washington-Lee site and asked the City Council to develop a plan to fund it.
The board reached a consensus prior to Monday’s joint called meeting with the council to accept a recommendation from Superintendent Keith Perrigan that a new elementary school should be built on land next to the current Washington-Lee Elementary, Chairman Steve Fletcher said.
The Washington-Lee site meets the criteria of a central location favored by a majority of both boards, and its cost is within a previously discussed range. Last year the council rejected a board plan to build adjacent to Van Pelt Elementary, which would have put all of the city’s elementary students on the city’s far eastern side.
“I’ve spoken with all the members of the board, and we all feel Washington-Lee is the geographical center. It’s a school already, so I don’t think we have to argue over if this is a good spot to build a new school,” Fletcher said. “Its proximity to Virginia High and Virginia Middle School, the road infrastructure — we feel this is the spot we need to put a new school.”
Building a school for 420 students at Washington-Lee is forecast to cost about $15.2 million and generate $421,000 in savings by closing the existing Washington-Lee and Highland View schools and operating three elementary schools.
The annual payment — through a long-term lease arrangement under the Virginia Public-Private Education and Infrastructure Act — is expected to be about $937,400, Perrigan said.
The act allows a private entity to construct the building and then lease it to the city and school system until paid off, when it would become city property. That is the same model the board intended to use to construct at the Van Pelt site.
If approved, students would be relocated to other schools or work out of temporary, modular classrooms during the estimated two years of construction.
Board member Tyrone Foster repeated his support for two elementary schools, saying he is concerned about any plan that would create a school without racial diversity, since a large percentage of the city’s African American students live near the city’s center. A recent report by Perrigan showed that a school in the city’s Kingtown area would not be racially diverse.
“What scares me to death, with three schools, is we’re going back to 1968,” Foster said. “And we’re going to draw a racial line. We’re going to draw a property line where we’re going to put all our kids in that so-called position in one school. And that scares me to death.”
Foster still championed operating two elementary schools rather than three.
“One of the reasons I prefer Washington-Lee over Highland View is it becomes easier to draw those lines to make all of our schools as diverse as possible,” Perrigan said. “When you drop back to the Kingtown area, that is the least diverse option as far as being able to draw reasonable boundaries.”
The council could take no action Monday, since it was a called meeting, but agreed to work with the city manager and chief financial officer to respond as soon as possible.
“If City Council were just made up of Neal Osborne, I would have said go ahead with the Washington-Lee option,” Mayor Osborne said after the nearly 90-minute meeting. “I’ve been an ardent advocate of building a school since I’ve been on City Council. Obviously we need to talk and find at least two other people on council so we can do this.”
Osborne hopes to have an answer for school officials “sooner rather than later,” adding the city should be able to find those funds.
Councilman Kevin Mumpower repeated his opposition to using the PPEA model and urged the council to set aside funds toward school construction and wait until the city is able to pay cash for at least a third of the total cost.
“I think we could have that money in 36 to 40 months,” Mumpower said, adding later that a majority of council doesn’t share his view. “I’m on an island, and I know it.”
Asked about the city’s options, city CFO Tamrya Spradlin said the PPEA model is the only current way for the city to build a school because it has neither sufficient funds to pay for the building nor borrowing capacity to go to the bond market.
An influx of funding would change everything, she said in response to a question.
“Miss Spradlin and I need to put pen to paper, make sure it wouldn’t affect our budget too significantly and will get back with you all before the end of the month [October] about where council wants to go,” City Manager Randy Eads said.
