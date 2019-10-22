BRISTOL, Tenn. — At its Monday night general business meeting, the Bristol Tennessee Board of Education approved altering Bristol Tennessee City Schools' contract with BurWil Construction to set the maximum allowable construction cost for the new middle school at $31.5 million.

The school system has contracted BurWil’s services throughout the process of designing and planning the school, and the alterations to the contract reflect the finalization of bidding for subcontractors and the beginning of the construction phase.

The total project cost — construction costs, architect fees, furniture and owner’s contingencies — is now estimated at $36.1 million. 

Ground was broken for the new middle school in February, and demolition of homes the school system acquired to make way for construction of the new building began in spring. The school is expected to be completed in time for the 2021-22 school year.

When completed, the school for the district’s sixth- through eighth-grade students will total an estimated 154,000 square feet and have a capacity for 1,000 students, according to Rebecca Craddock, communications coordinator for the school system.

Safety measures in the new school will include badge access control to the building, bulletproof and safety glass and bollards at the front entrance, Interim Director of Schools Annette Tudor said. Other expected features will include outdoor learning spaces, collaborative classrooms and natural lighting fixtures.

