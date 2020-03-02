BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Virginia School Board on Monday finalized a $30.4 million spending plan for fiscal 2020-21, including proposed pay increases for teachers and hourly employees.
The budget will be presented to the Bristol Virginia City Council next month, as it begins developing the city’s budget for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1. The school plan is $1.6 million more than the current year, based primarily on $1.38 million in additional funding from the state — much of it from the At-Risk Add-On program for divisions with high populations of students living at or below the federal poverty level.
“We had a significant [teacher] pay increase last year that was trying to catch us up with other school divisions in our region. Next year, we’re going to be able to make another significant increase to our employees,” Superintendent Keith Perrigan told the board. “No regular employee will make less than $11 an hour; that is significant for our hourly employees. … Our hourly employees will receive a minimum 50-cent-on-the-hour raise.”
Beginning teacher pay will exceed $39,900 annually, with those teachers with 25 years of experience or more topping out at more than $62,300.
The budget includes one new instructor position for new vocational nursing programs at Virginia High School and a new administrative position at Van Pelt Elementary.
All three versions of the state’s biennial budget — House, Senate and governor’s plans — call for teacher pay increases in fiscal 2021-22. State conferees are expected to finalize that budget this week.
“I’m really anxious to see what the conference budget comes out to be,” Perrigan said after the meeting. “There could be some additional state funding increases. We’ve had some good years with the state the last couple of years, but the problem with that is we can’t use that money for school facilities.”
The budget proposal also includes asking the city to fully restore the $300,000 that was cut from school funding two years ago.
This year, the city is providing $6.77 million to the division, but the new budget requests $6.98 million — the same funding level as in fiscal 2017-18.
“The most telling thing that people need to know is, 20 years ago, we were given the same money we still get,” Vice Chair Ronald Cameron said. “For 20 years, this school system has made the most of what we’ve gotten. … We’re not in a great position, but we’re in a good position. We’ve taken care of our employees; we’ve taken care of our buildings to the best of our ability. When I came on the board in 2004, we were getting more [city] money than we are today. That’s unbelievable.”
The council last year approved an $86,000 appropriation for additional maintenance employees, so this budget asks for the $214,000 balance.
“I will recommend we use those funds to further ADA [Americans with Disabilities Act] compliance at Virginia High and Virginia Middle and/or to purchase needed school buses,” the superintendent said.
The discussion also included more than $400,000 in capital needs, including a new, secure main entrance at the high school, replacing two elevators, roof replacement on one part of the high school, exterior repairs at the middle school and bringing door hardware at the middle and high school into federal ADA compliance.
In other action, the board voted 4-1 to approve paying $150,000 to J.A. Street for work already performed on the city’s proposed new elementary school. The board voted last month to extend the project — at the city’s request — so the city could explore possible alternative funding opportunities or other sites.
“If we do a new school, we’ve got to pay this money. If we stop the process now, we have to pay this money; we’ve budgeted the money, and [J.A.] Street has spent their money on the front end of this,” Perrigan said.
All board members except Randy White agreed, saying it was an obligation they had previously agreed to under its comprehensive agreement.
