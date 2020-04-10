Unemployment

In Wythe County, unemployment claims went from eight during the week of March 14 to 144 for the week of March 21. By March 28, the number had jumped to 450.

It was a similar story across the region to varying degrees of severity.

The counties northeast of Wythe were hit the hardest, with Montgomery County going from 10 claims on March 14 to 1,171 on March 28. Pulaski saw its numbers go from seven to 80 from March 14 to March 21. By March 28, Pulaski was reporting 496 unemployment claims. Carroll County rose slightly from 115 to 175 and then on March 28 jumped to 589. Bland County had one claim in the week of March 7. By March 14, it had 13 and on March 28 50. Smyth County’s claims went from eight on March 14 to 65 on March 21. By March 28, Smyth saw 214 claims filed. Grayson’s numbers actually decreased early on, sinking from 39 on March 7 to 26 in the week of March 14; however, by March 28 the claims had gone up to 92.