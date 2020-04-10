Scholle IPN in Chilhowie is reducing its workforce this week by 128 employees due to a sharp decline in business due to COVID-19, according to a letter from the manufacturer to Mayor Gary Heninger,
The April 1 letter from Fadil Bushati, director of human resources for Scholle IPN Packaging Inc., is included in the packet of information for Thursday’s meeting of the Chilhowie Town Council.
“The unforeseeable and continually evolving events of the COVID-19 pandemic have created a climate of uncertainty for our company,” Bushati writes in the letter. “The long-term impact upon our operations is unknowable, and our business circumstances have been constantly changing. Regrettably, these changes are affecting our dedicated employees.”
The company that has been in Smyth County for over 20 years is reducing its workforce by about 128 employees beginning this week. Some of the reductions are anticipated to be permanent although the entire facility is not being closed, Bushati said.
“From what I understand, they’ve shut the whole plant down,” said Mayor Heninger on Tuesday. “It’s not permanent I’m sure.”
Heninger said the pandemic has hurt everyone but he remains optimistic about the future.
“One of these days it’s going to be gone, we’ll wake up and things will be back to normal,” he said. “It’s really hurting. It’s hurt the meals tax for the town with everybody eating at home and not the restaurants. But we’ll get through it.”
Bushati said in the letter to Heninger, “We were unable to provide this notice to you earlier because the extent of the public health impact of the COVID-19 natural disaster, as well as the circumstances resulting from the dramatic downturn in business, were sudden, unforeseeable, and outside of our control.”
Just in the past year, Scholle IPN on Deer Valley Road in Chilhowie had expanded its production facility with a $10.29 million investment and more than 42 additional jobs.
The plant expansion announced in March 2019 was expected to take about two years with new equipment being added over the next two years.
Scholle IPN is one of the world’s largest packaging manufacturers, providing sustainable packaging for the food and beverage, agriculture, automotive, cleaning, personal care and pharmaceutical sectors.
Scholle has been a pioneer and world leader in bag-in-box packaging for the food, beverage and industrial markets manufacturing flexible packaging solutions such as bags for soft drink products in fountain dispensers at fast food restaurants, and many other products.
Headquartered in Illinois, Scholle IPN operates in 14 countries with more than 2,000 employees worldwide. In 2018, Scholle IPN’s Chilhowie operation employed slightly more than 100 people operating 15 pieces of equipment 24 hours a day. Employees numbered about 115 before the expansion.
Scholle’s Chilhowie employees are reported to produce about 10 food grade items, including bags for fountain machines and other liquids, per second.
Employees have been responsible for creating social impact initiatives, which has propelled to them to sponsor adopt-an-angel programs, organize drives to collect back-to-school supplies and clothing, host fundraisers, and provide team sponsorships. Employees also created a community fund from which they make contributions to charities and service projects.
Scholle isn’t the only company taking such steps. Claims for unemployment benefits exploded over the past several weeks in Virginia and across the region.
According to a data from the Virginia Employment Commission, the state has logged more jobless claims since March 14 than in all of 2019. The number of claims jumped by 143% across the commonwealth in the past two weeks as efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus took a toll on the state’s economy and workers.
In all the state reported 112,487 weekly claims for the period ending March 28. The previous week saw 46,277. The week ending March 7 had only 2,054 claims. During the entirety of 2019, there were 134,957 jobless claims filed.
Officials said that the unemployment rate could hit 15 % this month. The state record was set in 1982, reaching 10.8%.
