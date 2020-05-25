ABINGDON, Va. — Abingdon High School senior Kirk Nairn lost his life in a traffic crash in 2019, less than 24 hours before he was set to graduate.
But the spiritual senior has been warmly remembered, admired and memorialized — especially in Abingdon — since that fateful night on May 16, 2019.
Now, 10 high school graduates from Abingdon have won scholarships in Nairn’s name — thanks to $45,000 in proceeds raised during a golf tournament a few months ago in Abingdon at the Glenrochie Country Club.
This scholarship was established by Nairn’s parents, Todd and Ann Nairn, Abingdon residents who seek to remember their son by passing on his good will to help others.
“It will be an endowed thing that will go on forever,” said Ann Nairn, 52. “They chose the 10 winners through an application process.”
That application required students to write an essay plus provide references, which were then judged by a seven-member committee, said Nairn, an English instructor for Holston High School in Washington County, Virginia.
Students received different amounts — from $2,500 to $10,000 each.
And, said Ann Nairn, “The requirements are ... based on the kids who embodied, sort of, the spirit of Kirk.”
Ann Nairn remains emotional over the loss of her son — and, she said, why God took him home to heaven at age 18.
“I have yet to figure out the reason that Kirk was not allowed to stay here longer,” Ann Nairn said. “Maybe He needed him to help Him there.”
