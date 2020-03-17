SCHOOLS:
» Public Elementary/Middle/High schools
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam closed all public schools from March 16 through March 27.
Sullivan County and Bristol Tennessee Schools are also closed through April 3.
COLLEGES:
» East Tennessee State University: All current face-to-face courses will move online effective March 23 for three weeks (through April 9).
» Emory & Henry College: E&H has extended Spring Break through March 30.
» The University of Virginia's College at Wise: Online-only classes from March 23-April 5 (with possibility of change continuing through the end of the semester).
» Virginia Highlands Community College: Spring break extended with classes resuming March 23. VHCC is asking that students – and other outside guests – not visit campus. Out of an abundance of caution, the testing center and computer labs will be closed this week (week of March 16). VHCC employees and students, regularly check your VHCC email, the college website (https://www.vhcc.edu/), myvhcc, and Canvas to receive important information.
» TCAT schools: All 27 Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology are on extended spring break for students this upcoming week, with in-person classes cancelled for the week of March 16-20. Several TCATs had planned on resuming classes Monday, because several are located in smaller towns and cities with no confirmed COVID-19 cases and because many technical college courses require hands-on instruction and learning. Other TCATs had already extended last week’s spring break for another week. In addition to the technical colleges, 11 of Tennessee’s 13 public community colleges are either on spring break or extended spring break this week as they prepare for temporary online delivery of classes starting March 23. Walters State Community College will launch its online classes starting Monday (March 16) and Cleveland State Community College on Wednesday (March 18).
» All students should monitor their colleges’ websites, email and alert systems for updates.
EVENTS:
» Bristol Motor Speedway’s race weekend April 5 has been postponed as NASCAR announced Monday it is canceling all NASCAR vents through May 3.
» The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Service scheduled for March 29th has been postponed. A future date has not been set, but those interested can continue to register at 423-335-6882. All registrants will be notified when the new date is set.
» “Elvis Extravaganza”: Boozy Creek Community Center, 1989 Shelleys Road, Bristol, Virginia, has been postponed until April 18.
» Annual Saint Paddy's Lunch Inn Fundraiser scheduled for Friday at First Presbyterian Church in Elizabethton is postponed. The event will be rescheduled.
» United Way of Southwest Virginia is postponing the Impact Awards celebration scheduled for Tuesday, April 7.
» The Poetry Society to Tennessee, Northeast Chapter has canceled the March 28 and the April 25 meetings.
» Friends of Southwest Virginia has postponed all public meetings, including the 2020 Spring Break Blitz. The Southwest Virginia Cultural Center & Marketplace will continue operations on limited hours (Monday – Saturday from 10am-4pm and Sunday from 11am-3pm) and with all large events, meetings and programming cancelled until April 11.
» Bristol Tennessee Citizen’s Police Academy, scheduled for April 6, is canceled.
» All Bristol Tennessee Department of Parks and Recreation programming, including senior adult trips, instructor-led classes and special events, are canceled until further notice. Efforts will be made to reschedule programming later and participant fees will be refunded.
» Driving schools conducted by the Bristol Tennessee Police Department have also been canceled for the remainder of March.
» Barter Theatre in Abingdon has postponed the opening of “Macbeth,” “Driving Miss Daisy,” and “Peter Pan,” which were originally scheduled for March 26th, April 2nd, and April 7th respectively.
» The 2020 Virginia Statewide Tornado Drill scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, has been postponed.
» The Earth Day Celebration on April 18 in Abingdon has been canceled. 2020.
» Showings of the Dolly Parton documentary “The Library that Dolly Built” scheduled April 2 at Marquee Cinemas Pinnacle 12 in Bristol have been postponed.
» Services for Christ Fellowship in Kingsport have been moved online for March 15.
OTHER CLOSINGS
» The Birthplace of Country Music Museum will temporarily close to the public through March 30.
» Hands On! Discovery Center in Gray will close to the public from Wednesday to March 31.
» Bristol Public Library will be closed from March 18 to March 31.
» Washington County Virginia Public Library branches will be closed from is closed through March 31.
HOSPITALS:
» BALLAD HEALTH: Visitation restrictions implemented. Click https://www.balladhealth.org/ for details.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.