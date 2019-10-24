Area law enforcement agencies will once again be collecting unused or out-of-date medications on Saturday, but they’re also accepting vaping or electronic cigarette devices for the first time.
On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., numerous local agencies will host drug takeback events across Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration.
“We want to encourage those with unused or out-of-date medications to turn them in during the drug takeback or anytime in our lobby,” said Capt. Andy Seabolt at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. “Many homes have medications in them that, when being unused or no longer needed, fall into the wrong hands. Keeping these medications off of the streets is one way to help combat the drug problem.”
The Sheriff’s Office will be hosting an event in its lobby in Blountville, Tennessee. Another event, hosted by the Bristol Tennessee Police Department, is being held at the municipal lot at the corner of Volunteer Parkway and Anderson Street.
Both prescription drugs and over-the-counter medications will be accepted at this secure drop-off site, Bristol police said in a news release. Liquids and syringes will not be accepted. Participants will not be required to show identification during this no-questions-asked event, the release adds.
The Bristol Virginia Sheriff’s Office is hosting events, one at the Food City on Euclid Avenue and another at the Food City on Bonham Road. Sheriff David Maples said this is the 18th time in nine years that city residents have been able to turn in their unwanted medications.
Washington County Virginia Sheriff Fred Newman said his department is hosting events at Michael’s Pharmacy in Abingdon, Glade Spring Pharmacy in Glade Spring, Kroger in Abingdon, Food City in Abingdon, Walmart in Abingdon and the town park in Damascus,
“Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet,” Newman said, “Also, we are now advised that our usual methods for disposing of unused medicines — flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash — both pose potential safety and health hazards, so this is an easy and effective way to get rid of unwanted drugs.”
This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue, Newman said. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs, the sheriff added.
In addition to medications, for the first time, the DEA is also accepting vaping devices and cartridges at any of the drop-off locations. The DEA said it cannot accept devices containing lithium ion batteries. If batteries can’t be removed, the DEA recommends returning the devices to local vaping stores.
“Concerns have been raised across the United States over illnesses and death caused by vaping and the high youth vaping initiation rates,” the DEA said in a news release. “In an effort to support a healthy lifestyle and energetic population, especially among America’s youth, DEA is committed to doing all it can to help safely dispose of vaping devices and substances.”
The last drug takeback event resulted in a collection of 937,443 pounds across the country.
