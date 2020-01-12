BRISTOL, Va. --- The heavy storm that hit Saturday night felled trees, damaged public and private properties and caused power outages throughout the Mountain Empire.
Capt. Maynard Ratcliff with the Bristol Virginia Police Department said no injuries were reported due to the storm but trees landed on houses, power lines, roads and across parts of U.S. Interstate 81. Winds also knocked down traffic lights at the intersection of West State Street and Gate City Highway and damaged the signs of the KFC and McDonald’s near Exit 5.
Old Abingdon Highway was also blocked off Saturday into Sunday and the section south of American Merchant remained blocked off Sunday night.
Chris Hall, a spokesperson for BVU, said on Saturday night roughly 4,000 homes had lost power but as of early Sunday night they had gotten that number down to less than 600 homes. He added BVU had contracted two additional crews to help them restore power to their customers as fast as possible, but some might have to wait until Monday afternoon for power to return.
Other parts of Southwest Virginia were also hit hard by the storm.
Elizabeth Becker, a resident of Glade Spring said the storm caused one tree to fall on her house and another on power lines near her home.
“We currently do have power but if that tree doesn’t hold we won’t,” Becker said.
She added that it would be difficult to determine how much damage her home had sustained until the tree was removed, but limbs had gone through the roof of her home.
Josh Davidson, deputy chief of the Town of Chilhowie Fire & EMS Department, said between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Saturday they responded to a tree falling on a home on Greenway Street in Chilhowie and another tree that fell on an apartment building on View Drive near Seven Mile Ford. He said they didn’t have to respond to any injuries or trapped person calls though.
And in Russell County, emergency management responded to a mudslide that closed part of U.S. Route 58 and trees that fell throughout the county. Jess Powers, the director of emergency management for Russell County, said there were a couple vehicle accidents but no reported injuries.
However, in Northeast Sullivan County, while some lost power, fire departments and emergency respondents said they dealt with few calls related to the storm.
Dave Vencill a battalion chief with the Bristol Tennessee Fire Department said they didn’t respond to any serious incidents Saturday and didn’t respond to any storm cleanup related calls on Sunday.
Greg Crowe a captain with the Sullivan County Volunteer Fire Department in Blountville said they didn’t have many storm related calls Saturday night and none throughout Sunday.
“As bad as the wind was, things were remarkably quiet,” Crowe said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.