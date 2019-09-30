BRISTOL, Va. — The Santa Pal board of directors and Santa Claus himself gathered at The Bristol Hotel on Monday morning to kick off of the 2019 season of giving.
Santa Pal was founded in 1927 by Woody Vance, editor of the Bristol Herald Courier, and operates on both sides of the Twin City and in part of Sullivan County to brighten Christmas for hundreds of economically disadvantaged children.
Every year, the program provides Christmas gifts for children and Food City gift certificates for food to economically disadvantaged families. During the 2018 holiday season, Santa Pal provided Christmas gifts to 620 children and gift certificates to 278 families.
However, while the season of giving is just getting started, the time for families to apply ends today.
Tommy Dowdy, director of community and government relations for the Bristol Chamber of Commerce, said eligible families that want to benefit from the Santa Pal program need to have their applications postmarked by the end of day. Applications are given to children at the beginning of the school year.
But there is plenty of time for those who want to help Santa Pal and children or families in need this holiday season. Santa Pal accepts donations and allows individuals or businesses to sponsor children or families.
The kickoff also included the presentation of the Peg Brown Spirit of Santa Award to Josh Taylor, who owns RE/MAX Results in Bristol, Tennessee because he and his employees sponsored 29 children in 2018, allowing the Santa Pal program to sponsor all its children. Brown, who died in 2015, was involved with Santa Pal for years. Since 2014, the award has been given every year to people and businesses that exemplify her spirit and dedication to serving those in need at the holidays.
