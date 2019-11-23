‘SANE’ help wanted: Sexual assault nurse examiner position to help improve, streamline services for victims of sex crimes in the region

Weather Alert

...MINOR SNOW AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS POSSIBLE TONIGHT ABOVE 3500 FEET... COLD AIR WILL RUSH IN BEHIND THE DEPARTING FRONT TONIGHT. LINGERING MOISTURE ACROSS THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS WILL TRANSITION INTO A MIXTURE OF LIGHT SNOW AND FREEZING RAIN. MINOR ACCUMULATIONS OF SNOW AND ICE ARE POSSIBLE WITH SNOW AMOUNTS OF UP TO AN INCH AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO A TENTH OF AN INCH POSSIBLE FOR LOCATIONS ABOVE 3500 FEET. ADDITIONALLY, WINDS WILL BE GUSTY OVERNIGHT WITH SOME GUST UP TO 35 MPH.