‘SANE’ help wanted: Sexual assault nurse examiner position to help improve, streamline services for victims of sex crimes in the region

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Two organizations have partnered to improve services for sex-crime victims in the region.
Ballad Health and Branch House Family Center are working together with two new nursing positions to streamline treatment procedures and protocols.
With help from Branch House staff, Ballad received a nearly $750,000 three-year Victims of Crimes Act (VOCA) grant through the state of Tennessee to hire a sexual assault nurse examiner (SANE) coordinator and SANE registered nurse. The SANE RN will work at Branch House, and the job will be filled within the next month or so. Once it is, victims can go there for exams instead of having to go to an emergency room.
“The team here [Branch House] can take care of them from start to finish with all their needs, and they won’t have to come to the hospital for a SANE kit,” said Theresa Southard, Ballad’s new SANE coordinator. “They’ll be here for follow-up.”
Southard started her new job Oct. 28. Prior to that, she was an emergency room nurse at Indian Path Community Hospital for nearly 10 years. During that time, she performed many SANE exams with physicians, she said. She plans to seek her SANE certification soon.
“They can come here [Branch House] and have a higher rate of doing follow-up care here because they get to know the team here,” said Nikki Van Buren, Ballad’s chief nursing officer of behavioral health. “It’s a better setting than an emergency department, so, hopefully, we can have a higher success rate of follow-up care.”
When Wellmont Health System and Mountain States Health Alliance merged to form Ballad, the need for better services for victims of sex crimes was recognized, Van Buren said. Six SANE nurses were practicing when the merger was finalized last year.
There are currently nearly 40 nurses in SANE training and one recently received certification. Twenty are signed up to begin training in March.
Training is costly, but a more than $1 million grant that East Tennessee State University received is being used for SANE training through Ballad, Van Buren said.
“This is starting a new program from scratch,” Van Buren said. “We had a little bit of a program at JCMC [Johnson City Medical Center] over the years, and it’s just not sustained and now we have a much bigger service area.”
Sullivan County has been a focus for Ballad because of what it offers the community and because county officials, including police, the courts and attorneys, have been the most engaged in addressing sex crime cases, she added. Sullivan County has the highest rate of sexual assault cases in the state, based on 2010 census data and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s 2018 crime reports. Ninety-four sex crimes per 1,000 people were reported in the county last year compared to 82 per 1,000 in the state overall, according to the data.
“The exams are invasive after a trauma, and I think it’s got to be done with so much care to not further the psychological damage and compound the problems,” said Otis Thornton, Branch House’s executive director. “Doing it right matters for evidence collection and the chain of evidence. … We hope this helps foster the promotion of justice for the victims. … We are so glad they’re using Sullivan County as the test kitchen to prove up concepts here and then put them out.”
In a year or so, Ballad may hire SANE nurses at other family justice centers, Van Buren said.
“We know how important it is,” she said. “We know over the next 2½ years we’re going to make such a huge impact, there’s no way that we would let these positions go.”
