ABINGDON, Va. -- A Saltville woman has been charged with murder in the death of an elderly Glade Spring woman whose body was found in her car last Thursday.
Karen Lou Holmes, 48, has been charged with first-degree murder, robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm after being a convicted felon, Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis announced during a news conference tonight.
The body of 79-year-old Alberta Susan Ward was found in a vehicle in a parking area along Widener Valley Road near Bishop Road, which is close to the Smyth County line.
The death is believed to be tied to drug activity, the sheriff said.
Andis said a gun believed to be the murder weapon, money and traces of drugs were found.
He added that Holmes has an extensive criminal history in a number of states.
