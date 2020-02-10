ABINGDON, Va. -- A Saltville man was sentenced to 270 months in prison after pleading guilty in a drug conspiracy case in U.S. District Court in Abingdon, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia.
Edward Thomas DeBord, 49, previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute and distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, one count of conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute and distribution of 100 grams or more of heroin, conspiring to retaliate against a witness, and willfully disobeying a court order, the release states.
DeBord was involved in a drug trafficking conspiracy in 2016 and 2017 that involved over 50 grams of crystal ice meth, over 953 grams of meth and more than 125 grams of heroin, the release states.
