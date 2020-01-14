SALTVILLE, Va. — An early morning fire destroyed a house in Saltville on Tuesday.

Crews went to a reported fire around 3:08 a.m. near 3105 Saltville Highway, where they found a house engulfed in flames, according to Kristy Moore, a sergeant with the Saltville Rescue Squad.

The one man who lived at the residence was able to escape uninjured, Moore said.

The house was declared a total loss, and officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Crews cleared the scene by 7 a.m., according to a post on the rescue squad’s Facebook page.

Sign up for HeraldCourier.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments