SALTVILLE, Va. — An early morning fire destroyed a house in Saltville on Tuesday.
Crews went to a reported fire around 3:08 a.m. near 3105 Saltville Highway, where they found a house engulfed in flames, according to Kristy Moore, a sergeant with the Saltville Rescue Squad.
The one man who lived at the residence was able to escape uninjured, Moore said.
The house was declared a total loss, and officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.
Crews cleared the scene by 7 a.m., according to a post on the rescue squad’s Facebook page.
