Local towns and cities in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee have mixed results in a new report on safe communities — some fared poorly, while others improved since previous reports.
The town of Tazewell, with about 4,320 people, appears to have dropped from a fifth place position in 2019 to 11 this year, according to the rankings. The town continues to have the best ranking in Southwest Virginia.
Using FBI crime data, SafeWise looked at violent crime and property crime in every community in every state. The report does not differentiate between towns and cities.
The report names Broadway, a town of 3,908 people, as the safest location in Virginia, followed by last year’s safest town, Bridgewater, then Lexington, Berryville and Vienna.
Elsewhere in Southwest Virginia, Abingdon has risen to No. 15 — up 14 places from 29 last year.
Although the town has improved, its police chief has in the past said people should be careful when looking at any type of ranking list. Abingdon, with a population of 8,066, has a crime rate that is lower than 34% of the national average, according to another ranking system, AreaVibes.
Big Stone Gap dropped from 12th place last year to 21 on the latest ranking, according to SafeWise. Wytheville, which ranked 19 last year, has placed 29.
Bristol remains at 48 this year, although its property crime rate dropped slightly. SafeWise data shows the city has a property crime rate of 30.9 per 1,000 people. The city of Norton, which was at 16 last year, fell to 51 this year.
Marion also dropped this year. Last year, the Smyth County town ranked 51. This year, it fell to 62. It’s violent crime rate changed from 3.43 per 1,000 to 5.2 per 1,000, data shows. Property crime in Marion, however, improved to 32.6 per 1,000 from 42.32 per 1,000 last year.
The towns and cities of Northeast Tennessee had mixed results in the latest SafeWise report. Some fared far worse than their Southwest Virginia counterparts while a few improved.
Bristol, Tennessee ranked 57 last year with a violent crime rate of 4.05 and property crime at 33.67 per 1,000 people. This year, the city of Bristol dropped to 71, with a violent crime rate of 5.6 per 1,000 people.
One local town, Church Hill, topped the Tennessee ranking. Last year, Church Hill ranked fifth place but it rose to first this year, SafeWise said. Mount Carmel, which is adjacent to Church Hill, also rose this year to 16. Jonesborough, which was at 16 last year, dropped to 20.
Erwin, which was at 45 last year, now stands at 31. Johnson City dropped from 56 to 74 and Greeneville dropped from 68 to 83. Elizabethton, which was 62 last year, plummeted to 91 this year. Kingsport dropped from 88 to 106 and Rogersville dropped from 73 to 99.
Several factors lead to higher crime rates according to Rebecca Edwards, a safety and security expert at SafeWise. Factors include drug use; poverty rates; median income; population density; attitudes of citizens toward crime and crime reporting; criminal justice policies; and the strength of local law enforcement agencies.
“These cities have poverty rates above the national median and median household income levels below the national median, so those are likely also contributing factors,” Edwards previously told the Bristol Herald Courier.
For more information and statistics, visit www.safewise.com.
