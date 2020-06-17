Sasha Bomar

Sasha Bomar of Rural Retreat, Virginia won $177,777 from a Virginia Lottery scratch off ticket.

 Contributed by the Virginia Lottery

RURAL RETREAT, Va. - A Rural Retreat woman won $177,777 off a Virginia Lottery scratch off ticket, a news release from the Virginia Lottery stated.

Sasha Bomar only had a one in 1,040,400 chance of winning the top prize of  $177,777 from the Lucky 7s Tripler scratch off ticket but luck was on her side. 

“I couldn’t believe it!” Bomar said. “I had to look at it a few times!”

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it took a while for her to claim her prize. John Hagerty, a communications specialist with the Virginia Lottery, said Bomar bought the ticket from the Hilltop Market in Rural Retreat on March 20. This was just one week before lottery customer service centers were closed due to COVID-19, so Bomar held on to her ticket for several months.

Bomar plans to use her winnings to buy a new house, the news release stated.

