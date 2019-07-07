Roundabout, sidewalk changes coming to Blountville

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — A $1.04 million project will extend sidewalks and install a commercial roundabout in Blountville.
The two-lane roundabout, or traffic circle, will be at the intersection of U.S. Highway 126 and Blountville Bypass near Burger King and the Sullivan County Offices building. Sidewalks will be extended on the courthouse side of Highway 126 beginning near the Rutledge House up to the intersection and along Blountville Bypass to the Sullivan County Public Library. Several crosswalks will also be created.
The roundabout will be built large enough for commercial trucks and tractor-trailers to use to access Blountville Bypass to get to state Route 394 and Interstate 81, according to county Planning and Codes Director Ambre Torbett. By Tennessee Department of Transportation and County Commission approval, signs were put up in November to divert heavy truck traffic from Bristol onto the bypass.
The work is the first phase of a five-phase plan called “Better Blountville: Connecting the County Seat – a plan for pedestrian access and safety in Historic Blountville.” TDOT is providing $999,120 in grant funding with a local match by Sullivan County of $49,956 for that phase. In June, the commission approved a resolution to accept the money and pay the match.
Mattern & Craig Engineers and Surveyors is conducting an environmental review of the project, which is slated to wrap up by fall, Torbett said. Once that’s completed, the next step will be to proceed with the design of construction plans, including utilities review and right-of-way acquisition.
To create the roundabout, it may be necessary for the county to purchase right-of-way, but a final decision hasn’t been made on where yet, Torbett said. Mattern & Craig’s conceptual layout and rendering show portions of the roundabout and/or sidewalk cutting through the existing parking lots of the Sullivan County Offices building and Burger King.
Last July, county and TDOT officials held a community meeting to get feedback from residents and business owners in the area on the plan, which at the time included making the portion of Highway 126 in front of the courthouse and Franklin Drive one-way streets. Many residents and business owners were against that. TDOT disapproved that portion of the plan but agreed with the roundabout and sidewalks, Torbett said.
The other four phases haven’t been approved by TDOT.
Torbett said she’s been working on getting grant funding for the first phase of the plan for three years, and TDOT previously approved other grants that would’ve cost the county more in match funding.
The full plan, if approved, will tie into the future Battle of Blountville Civil War Military Park.
“That would be a lot but the goal was to connect all of the historic structures and sites and the Battle of Blountville area,” Torbett said. “Phase one connects not just the historic structures, but also the schools and the businesses and that was a key component in us getting the grant.”
Torbett said she thinks the plan will also solve storm drainage issues in the area and keep drivers from cutting through the County Offices Building parking lot to avoid the current four-way stop with traffic lights — none of which have turn arrows.