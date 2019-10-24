ABINGDON, VA. – Richard Rose today announced his plans to retire from the Barter Theatre Dec. 31 after serving 27 years as producing artistic director.
“It is hard to accurately portray what Rick Rose has meant to Barter Theatre, or how great of an impact he has had on the arts in our region,” said Kyle Macione, president of Barter’s Board of Trustees. “Anyone who knows Rick understands his deep, unwavering love of Barter Theatre, and on behalf of the Board of Trustees, we sincerely thank him for his many years of leadership and wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement.”
Rose will serve as producing artistic advisor throughout the remainder of the year.
“I’ve had the honor to be able to lead Barter Theatre over the last 27 years. Interacting with all of the truly wonderful patrons, the many passionate and excellent members of Barter’s Board of Trustees, and the truly exceptional talent that has graced the Barter stage are among the greatest joys of my life,” said Richard Rose.
Katy Brown, Barter’s associate artistic director, has been appointed producing artistic director, taking over leadership of the theatre. Brown becomes the fourth artistic director in the theatre’s 86-year history and the organization’s first female chief executive.
In her twenty-first year at Barter, Brown has directed over 100 professional productions, and she has served as artistic director for both The Barter Players and The Barter Players Encore Company.
