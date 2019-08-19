BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Bristol Tennessee Board of Education is naming rooms in the new Tennessee High School Stone Castle field house after two former teachers.
During its meeting Monday, the Board voted to name the training room the Doc Maples Training Room after “Doc” Frank Maples and the Bill Bingham Conference Room after Bill Bingham.
Maples was a science teacher at THS from 1952 to 2004 and died in 2016. He was previously honored with the Doc Maples Courtyard and a display case that holds his memorabilia at THS. Bingham was first employed at THS as a ninth-grade science teacher, assistant football coach and assistant baseball coach. He went on to coach state championship baseball and football teams, the 1972 THS football team when it won the national championship, other sports, served as athletic director and was tournament director of the first Arby’s Classic.