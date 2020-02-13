BRISTOL, Va. — Tammy Russell isn’t cupid, but she’s spending this week helping others express their romantic feelings for Valentine’s Day.
Russell is the floral manager of the Food City store at 1320 Euclid Ave., and her department is awash in shades of red and pink. From flowers and floral arrangements to heart-shaped balloons, stuffed animals, cards and all manner of sweets, the store is stocked with the traditional necessities for romance.
“Valentine’s is one of our biggest days of the year,” Russell said. “People take time out to get flowers for their loved ones, treat them to something special they don’t normally treat them to. It’s fun, and it’s busy.”
The store’s refrigerated flower cooler is stocked with roses of all shades and arrays of other cut floral arrangements. The greatest demand is for a dozen red roses, she said.
“We have a Cupid’s Combo this year, which is a dozen roses and a dozen chocolate-covered strawberries for $29.99. We sell a lot of them,” she said. “Some people do fresh-cut arrangements, but a majority does the roses.”
A similar purchase at other businesses might require a $50 investment in romance, store Manager Jamie Vaughn said.
Valentine’s Day shoppers began buying earlier this week, but the greatest volume is expected today — with procrastinators waiting until after work to dash in and scoop up the perfect something.
After years of dealing with the holiday crush, Russell said men traditionally spend more than women at Valentine’s Day, they often wait until the last minute to make a purchase and a majority prefers traditional red roses.
Candy arrangements are popular this year, she added.
Preparations began weeks ago and they expect to have enough of everything to fill even the most last-minute needs.
“We pre-book all our flowers, bouquets, plants; everything is pre-ordered a month in advance,” she said. “I try to keep a variety for everybody. We have arrangements for $9.99. There are people who can’t afford a whole lot for their sweetheart.”
Additional staffing helps fill orders and assist customers who may need some guidance.
On Wednesday, a man told Russell he wanted something nice, but he also wanted to “be able to afford to eat” the next day.
“I said ‘Well, just get this little bud vase right here.’ He had this look on his face like he was scared to death,” she said. “I asked what he wanted [written] on the card and he said, ‘Merry Christmas.’ So I wrote ‘Merry Christmas,’ LOL.”
