PINEY FLATS, Tenn. — Cody Boring, a marketing and business professional, has been named executive director of the Rocky Mount Historical Association.
The association’s Board of Trustees, which sets the direction for Rocky Mount State Historic Site, chose Boring after a national search. He oversees the 37-acre site off U.S. Highway 11E, its multiple historic structures, a museum and the popular Cotswold sheep, as well as the staff and volunteers.
Boring succeeds Sam Wegner, who retired after a career that spanned 40 years.
“Cody is an excellent leader who understands the special connection between Rocky Mount and the communities we serve,” Jim Wozniak, the board’s president, said in a news release. “Cody will provide valuable expertise in sharing our impressive story with people of all ages using time-honored methods as well as new and innovative approaches. Rocky Mount is excited to welcome Cody as he builds on our tradition of providing a high-quality visit for our guests.”
Most recently, Boring served as vice president of marketing for the Virginia College of Business, according to the release.
He was an assistant professor of marketing at King University from 2013-2018. Besides teaching a full course load, he created all traditional undergraduate marketing specialization courses and developed relationships with local businesses and the community for student internships and academic program feedback, the release states.
Earlier in his career, Boring was a web developer and designer for six years at Top Peak Designs in Copperhill.
“Rocky Mount is an integral part of our region’s history, and I am thrilled and grateful to serve the site and honor the legacy of the Cobb family,” Boring said in the release. “Many people and organizations have a longtime bond with Rocky Mount, and I welcome the opportunity to support and grow those relationships. I also want to help others come to know and love Rocky Mount as a great place to learn in a fun and educational way how special Northeast Tennessee is.”
