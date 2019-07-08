BRISTOL, Va. — Kelly Robinson was unanimously selected Monday as the new chairwoman of Bristol Virginia’s Industrial Development Authority.
She served as vice chairwoman for the past two years and succeeds Paul Conco, who served as IDA chairman for that same span. William Lester was unanimously chosen vice chairman.
IDA board members are unpaid volunteers, but the authority has served the city’s financial agent for The Falls commercial center.
Conco remains on the IDA board, which currently has two vacancies.
Robinson serves as business development manager for Plastiflex, an international manufacturing firm, according to her LinkedIn page. Lester is an engineer with the Virginia Department of Transportation.