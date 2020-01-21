BRISTOL, Va. — Residents of the Robin Circle subdivision voiced their opposition Tuesday to a city zoning plan they said would impact their safety and way of life.
A half-dozen residents from the residential area near Interstate 81’s Exit 7 attended a Planning Commission meeting, and many urged the commission to reject a city-initiated proposal to rezone two parcels along Bonham Road adjacent to the subdivision entrance. The proposed change is part of a citywide review and zoning overhaul that will ultimately have to be approved by City Council.
Commissioners said they appreciate the feedback and will take their concerns into consideration.
The land in question is currently zoned R-1 residential, and the proposal is for B-1 business zoning. The parcels front Bonham Road near the commercial development along Bonham and Linden Drive.
“We have to make our decisions based on our best information at the time. We don’t know everything,” Commission Chairman Michael Pollard said. “We have to rely on feedback from the public; when we get that feedback, we take it very seriously. If we make a recommendation that is not appropriate, we’re willing to change that recommendation. … In this case, it looks like the neighbors are opposed to the rezoning, and it seems like [with] a cursory review of a deed, it may not be allowed to be developed for business use anyway.”
In 2008, the same neighborhood opposed a developer-requested rezoning of the land so a business could be located there. They retained an attorney, the request was ultimately withdrawn, and the city secured funding to install a traffic signal at the entrance and to realign Linden Drive.
Residents presented petitions bearing more than 70 signatures of people who live in that area who are opposed to this aspect of the rezoning plan.
They also presented copies of a 1957 deed that restricts “all lots in the tract” to be residential.
Councilman and commission member Kevin Wingard said that document could trump any city action and said the city attorney will review it.
At one point, Pollard asked commissioners if they wanted to make a motion to strike the rezoning proposal from the plan, but none did.
“I would prefer to tackle all those at once,” Wingard said. “After this, I’m sure there are more that will come up.”
After the meeting, resident Cathy Gott said they appreciated the commission’s response.
“I feel positive,” Gott said. “I feel like they listened, and I feel like they know our concerns. I feel very positive, and I don’t feel like we’ll be doing a 2008 again. I hope they realize how passionate our subdivision is.”
The public is invited to attend informational open house sessions about all of the proposed zoning changes on Thursday. Sessions are planned from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. in the City Hall council chambers.
