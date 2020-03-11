BRISTOL, Va. — The Walgreens-owned Rite Aid at the corner of Euclid and Commonwealth avenues in Bristol will become a fully branded Walgreens store March 27, according to a representative from Walgreens.
In March 2018, Walgreens bought Rite Aid for $4.4. billion and acquired all 1,932 Rite Aid stores, including the store at 1200 Euclid Ave. in Bristol, Virginia. Other Walgreens-owned Rite Aid stores will also be converted over the next year, which will cost the pharmacy chain $500 million, said Alexandra Brown, a Walgreens media relations representative.
She added that most patients will not experience any changes to their prescription prices or coverage. Additionally, because the store already has a Walgreens pharmacy, customers should see the store employees they are used to. Other store employees outside the pharmacy will also be retained, she said.
From March 23-27, the store will be closed, but the pharmacy will remain open.
