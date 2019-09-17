"A Bristol Minute" for Tuesday, September 17: ▶️ Bristol Va. Planning Commission rejects RV park rezoning ▶️ Bristol YMCA celebrates expansion, updates ▶️ TBI identifies victim in officer-involved shooting in Elizabethton Read more at: https://buff.ly/326pu45.

BRISTOL, Va. — Asset-Backed Lending Partners and Leventura Group will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday for a tire recycling facility.

The two firms have collaborated to transform the once-hazardous waste site at 191 Williams St. into a tire recycling facility and new rentable industrial space, according to a news release. The ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the completion of this project will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the site.

ABLP, a real estate private equity firm that provides loans to help commercial real estate owners pursue business opportunities, came into possession of the site when the previous owner defaulted on an ABLP loan and abandoned the property, according to the release. By the time ABLP took over the site — which had previously housed a recycling business — it had more than 3,600 tons of hazardous and nonhazardous waste, according to the statement.

During the past four months, ABLP and Leventura Group worked with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, the city of Bristol, Virginia, and local contractors to safely remove all of the waste and establish the business.

Operated by Leventura Group, the tire recycling business began serving the area in August, providing a full scope of tire pickup, recycling and disposal services.

“We are tremendously grateful to the Bristol community for welcoming us and supporting our efforts,” said ABLP President Jerry Sanada. “We’d like to extend a huge thank you to everyone who helped make this project a success, especially Jeff Hurst and his team at VDEQ and City Manager Randall Eads. We couldn’t have done it without you. Together, we turned a site that was once an environmental hazard into a productive industrial space that will benefit both the environment and the local economy for years to come.”

Between the cleanup efforts and the ongoing operations of the tire recycling facility, the project involved approximately 150 local workers, the release states. It will continue to create employment opportunities in the Bristol community.

In addition, the portion of the site that is not being used is now available for other businesses to rent.

