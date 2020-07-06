2020 BRRR Cancelled

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the 2020 Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic," Birthplace of Country Music executive director Leah Ross announced Monday morning.

 Andre Teague/Bristol Herald Courier

BRISTOL, Va. – This year’s Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion has been canceled amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and public health concerns. 

“As difficult of a decision as it was, it really was an easy decision because that was the right decision,” Birthplace of Country Music Executive Director Leah Ross said Monday morning.

The music festival attracts thousands to downtown Bristol each fall with performances on outdoor and indoor stages.

The event was originally scheduled for Sept. 11-13. On Monday, organizers announced that the 20th anniversary Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion will now take place Sept. 10-12 of 2021.

In an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 and adhere to public health guidance for physical distancing, the region has seen the cancellation of other major events this summer, including Kingsport’s FunFest in July and the Appalachian Fair in August.

Organizers said ticket holders for this year’s Rhythm & Roots Reunion will have three options for their purchase moving forward: they can defer their tickets to 2021, they can donate all or a portion of the ticket back to the festival or they can receive a refund.

Those who choose to donate at least $75 to the festival will be recognized as a “Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion 2020 Hero” on a plaque at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum. More information is available at the festival’s website at https://bristolrhythm2020.com/.

tdodson@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2567 | Twitter: @Tim_Dodson

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments