DAMASCUS, Va. — A new bee program at Rhea Valley Elementary has taken flight this school year.
According to teacher Donna Musick, who helped organize the new curriculum, the art of beekeeping may be among just a few — if not the only — programs in Virginia offered to elementary students.
Eleven fourth and fifth grade students participate in the school’s new bee club, appropriately named by the students as the Rhea Valley Elementary Pollinators. The students meet once a month after school to learn about the fascinating lives of bees and to get some hands-on experience caring for the hives.
The club members will get sweet rewards from their efforts when they harvest their first crop of honey this spring from the school’s two hives behind the school on campus.
“We hope to have 10 hives eventually,” said Musick, “so that we can sell the honey and put the money back into the operation of the club.”
The school has received a $1,000 donation from the Highlands Beekeepers Association to help support the program.
Musick said any donations to the program are appreciated. “Beekeeping is a very expensive program for the school.”
Musick said their next big purchase will be a storage building to house the beekeeping supplies and suits.
Students abuzz
The first-of-its-kind program has the elementary students buzzing with excitement.
For 11-year-old Adam McVey, the bee program is right up his alley. Adam actually asked for a beehive for Christmas last year. “The bees at home are doing really good, and I’m learning a lot from being in the club at school,” said the fifth grade student, who jumps at the opportunity to be outside with nature any day.
“I definitely rate this activity as a 10 for the fun level,” he said.
Club member Skylar Blackburn said the bees do not scare her. “I just like being around them.”
Musick, a faculty sponsor for the club, said the program is already soaring in popularity with students.
“I had 54 students who wanted to be included earlier this year, but unfortunately, we were able to take only 11 students this year during the kickoff of the program, but we hope to include many more in the coming years.”
Although Adam and Skylar will be moving to the middle school next year, Musick plans to use their experience to help new club members. “We may ask the students to come back to Rhea Valley and help out next year,” she said.
“I hope the students will carry this knowledge and love of honeybees throughout their lives and have opportunities to keep bees at their homes.”
Musick, who started putting together the proposal for the bee program last school year, received support from her school principal, Michael Colston, and Superintendent Brian Ratliff, who worked along with Chad Wallace to develop the legalities of the school program.
“We are excited to provide this unique opportunity for our students to learn more about the world around them,” said Michael Colston, principal at Rhea Valley Elementary. “The bee club is helping our students extend their learning beyond the classroom into the environment that directly impacts us all.”
To get started, Musick was one of more than 2,000 applicants who applied to receive free beehives through the 2019 Beehive Distribution Program at the Virginia Department of Agriculture. She received two free wooden hive boxes from the program.
“This program really has turned into a community effort,” said Musick. “I could never have pulled this off without help.”
Phil Blevins, a Washington County extension agent, helped to assemble the hive boxes. Local beekeeper Jerome Blankenship donated two nucleus colonies of bees — or two small hives — for the school project. David “Tater” Miller of Abingdon provided additional hive boxes. And beekeeper Jeremy Blackwell of Abingdon is offering his expertise by teaching the students during club meetings.
“Jeremy has been a godsend. I never would have gotten this off the ground without his help,” Musick said.
During the cold weather, the club members stayed inside and learned about bee behavior and characteristics.
Earlier this year, club members were invited to design and paint the hive boxes.
“We’ve talked to the students about the importance of honeybees for our food production. We’ve stayed busy doing activities and discussing the life of the bees, such as the fascinating waggle dance they do to alert the other bees in the hive about nearby food,” said Musick.
With Blackwell’s supervision, the students, dressed in bee suits, visited the hives on a warm day last week. The students took turns holding frames of the hives, which contain honey, pollen, worker bees and brood — or baby bees. They also spotted the queen bee and watched a baby bee hatch.
Blackwell, who launched his own company, Abingdon Bee Co., last year, has spent hundreds of hours learning the art of beekeeping.
“I was looking for a community volunteer program about beekeeping to help with when I was approached about this program,” said Blackwell, who is a mentor and instructor for the program.
“My goal is to develop this educational bee club into a sustainable program that will self-fund and not be dependent on government funding.”
Sponsor a hive,
bee suit
Blackwell has started a sponsorship program that allows members of the community to help build the school program this year.
“Our mission is to create an environment for fun learning that equips our students with the knowledge and tools to become ecocentric, environmentally conscious individuals. This bee educational program will teach Southwest Virginia students the importance of apiculture in our region,” said Blackwell.
Donors can help the club purchase a hive that students can paint and use in the school’s bee sanctuary or a bee suit that will protect students from bee stings.
Sponsorship will include the names of donors mentioned in newsletters, the Rhea Valley Elementary Pollinators Facebook page and any coverage of the club that highlights people who have helped make the program a success.
