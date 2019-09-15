Mary Ann Walden taught it all.
From Pre-K to 10th grade, Walden met thousands of smiling young faces over her three decades in the classroom.
She spent 11 years in one-room schoolhouses, too, at Christian schools.
Walden also served six years teaching at Ouachita Hills College in Amity, Arkansas.
And then she wrote a book.
Now living in Chilhowie, Virginia, Walden chronicles “Teaching is Sometimes like This: So Much More Than Lesson Plans” in a recently released book of the same name, published by A Walden-Wonders Product in 2018.
In this 186-page release, the author shares stories called “Drama Queens,” “Math-Class Headaches,” “Naked Party,” “Loss of Power,” “The Bank Robber,” “Excedrin Headache,” “Playground Cleanup” and “How Many Cookies?”
Each chapter spans a few hundred words.
It’s a book that’s funny and charming and folksy, illustrated with drawings and featuring many post-scripts dubbed “An Essential Learning” at the end of chapters.
“Just because our students are children doesn’t mean they can’t do some grown-up tasks,” Walden writes at the end of a chapter called “Small Town Beautification.”
“Trust them, guide them, instruct in which parts need to be done a certain way, supervise them — and then, be justly proud of what your students accomplish!” she writes. “And remember to commend them for it.”
