✭ Readers remember ✭

A number of people shared memories of 9/11 on the Bristol Herald Courier’s Facebook page on Wednesday. Here are a few of the comments:

Becky Morrell Walsh: “I was working the drive thru of Citizens Bank on State Street. I listened to every bit of it on the radio in that room while I worked. Customers were coming through mad, crying, in shock. The one that stands out the most was this tiny little elderly lady. She pulled up to my window with tears streaming and said ‘The sky is falling.’ I will never forget.”

Ashley Russ: “I was in 7th grade at Wallace Middle and I remember a lot of classmates left school early. I’ll never forget coming home and seeing all the news reports and seeing the terror unfold.”

Sarah Anne Behtz: “We were in a location where we couldn’t get TV coverage and relied on radio coverage. We were able to get a very fuzzy picture, however it was when the towers fell so we really had no clear picture of what was happening.”