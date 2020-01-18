In coordination with events around the country, a couple dozen people marched along State Street on Saturday in support of women.
“I think it’s great,” said Mia Johnson of Bristol, Tennessee. “I’m glad to see we have a bunch of people here.”
Johnson and her friend, Lynn Butcher, also of Bristol, joined others at the historic Bristol Sign for the Twin City’s fourth annual Women’s March. Men and women of all ages, including children, gathered at the sign and walked west on State Street. In the rain, they then turned around and headed back east to the sign.
Previously, about 100 people joined the Bristol event, but organizer Susan Whitlow, who serves as the chairwoman of the Sullivan County Democratic Party, said she expected fewer people on Saturday due to the rain.
Whitlow said the event gives people in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia a chance to participate in the nationwide march, which includes a larger event in Washington, D.C.
“We went to the very first one,” said Johnson, referring to the Washington march in 2017. “It was wonderful.”
Johnson and Butcher traveled with a church group to the march, which was considered the largest single-day protest and rally in U.S. history. It followed the Jan. 21, 2017, inauguration of President Donald Trump. A half-million people were estimated to have attended the Washington march.
“I felt like after the [2016] election, it was something I wanted to do and be part of history,” Johnson said. “It was a great experience.”
Johnson hasn’t returned to Washington, but has since joined the march in Bristol.
“I’ve been every year after,” Johnson said.
Johnson, who previously ran for a county commission seat, said she believes the middle class has been left behind under the current president’s administration.
“It’s time for us to be like, ‘Hey, we’re here,’” she said.
Johnson said there’s still a lot of work to do.
“I think they see us,” she said. “Every day is an important day. I think if we don’t do this, then we’re not going to get anywhere.”
Other Bristol march participants, including Danna Reynolds, also previously went to the Washington march.
Hundreds turned out Saturday for a march in Johnson City, which included various speakers and music. Participants walked from King Commons to Founders Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.