Susan Whitlow, chairwoman of the Sullivan County Democratic Party (left), leads Saturday afternoon’s fourth annual Women’s March in downtown Bristol, a part of larger rallies nationwide.

 Andre Teague/Bristol Herald Courier
Susan Whitlow, chairwoman of the Sullivan County Democratic Party, talks about Saturday afternoon's Women's March in downtown Bristol as a part of larger rallies nationwide.

In coordination with events around the country, a couple dozen people marched along State Street on Saturday in support of women.

“I think it’s great,” said Mia Johnson of Bristol, Tennessee. “I’m glad to see we have a bunch of people here.”

Susan Whitlow, chairwoman of the Sullivan County Democratic Party (right), holds a sign during Saturday afternoon's Women's March in downtown Bristol, a part of larger rallies nationwide.

Johnson and her friend, Lynn Butcher, also of Bristol, joined others at the historic Bristol Sign for the Twin City’s fourth annual Women’s March. Men and women of all ages, including children, gathered at the sign and walked west on State Street. In the rain, they then turned around and headed back east to the sign.

Previously, about 100 people joined the Bristol event, but organizer Susan Whitlow, who serves as the chairwoman of the Sullivan County Democratic Party, said she expected fewer people on Saturday due to the rain.

Danna Reynolds, who attended the 2017 Women's March in Washington, D.C., holds a sign reading "Defend The Constitution" during Saturday afternoon's Women's March in downtown Bristol.

Whitlow said the event gives people in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia a chance to participate in the nationwide march, which includes a larger event in Washington, D.C.

“We went to the very first one,” said Johnson, referring to the Washington march in 2017. “It was wonderful.”

Johnson and Butcher traveled with a church group to the march, which was considered the largest single-day protest and rally in U.S. history. It followed the Jan. 21, 2017, inauguration of President Donald Trump. A half-million people were estimated to have attended the Washington march.

“I felt like after the [2016] election, it was something I wanted to do and be part of history,” Johnson said. “It was a great experience.”

Johnson hasn’t returned to Washington, but has since joined the march in Bristol.

“I’ve been every year after,” Johnson said.

Emily Story, 10, and Alysa Story, 8, wait for the start of the Women's March on Saturday morning in Bristol.

Johnson, who previously ran for a county commission seat, said she believes the middle class has been left behind under the current president’s administration.

“It’s time for us to be like, ‘Hey, we’re here,’” she said.

Johnson said there’s still a lot of work to do.

Women gather under the State Street sign for a Women's March rally before marching down State Street on Saturday afternoon as a part of larger rallies nationwide.

“I think they see us,” she said. “Every day is an important day. I think if we don’t do this, then we’re not going to get anywhere.”

Other Bristol march participants, including Danna Reynolds, also previously went to the Washington march.

Hundreds turned out Saturday for a march in Johnson City, which included various speakers and music. Participants walked from King Commons to Founders Park.

Women cross State Street during a Women's March on Saturday afternoon as a part of larger rallies nationwide.

