U.S. Reps. Morgan Griffith and Phil Roe practiced social distancing by remotely attending a meeting Wednesday about the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, the $2 trillion stimulus bill meant to help deal with the havoc created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The meeting was set up by the Bristol Chamber of Commerce and also attended by local business and nonprofit leaders through the chat app, Zoom.
Roe, a Republican and retired physician from Johnson City, Tennessee, said the ongoing pandemic is unprecedented in American history.
“I’ve been through many epidemics, and I don’t remember any quite like this,” he said.
The CARES Act is the third phase of relief for individuals, families, businesses and health care workers affected by the ongoing pandemic. Included in the bill are allocations for tax rebates, $1,200 for all individuals who make less than $75,000 a year and $2,400 for couples that make less than $150,000, as well as allocations for $350 billion in new Small Business Administration-backed forgivable loans to help small businesses and nonprofits with fewer than 500 employees pay for expenses, including payroll, among other relief items.
The measure, supported by Griffith and Roe in the House, was signed into law by President Donald Trump last week.
Roe said he didn’t like everything in the bill, but the small business loans, which will become available at banks and credit unions Friday, are vital in helping protect the country’s small businesses.
Griffith, a Republican from Salem, Virginia, criticized the bill because it excludes certain types of small businesses that have multiple physical locations and small business owners who have multiple small businesses unless they meet certain very specific criteria. The congressman said he is looking for a way to fix that issue on behalf of his constituents.
Once those who attended the call were given the opportunity to ask questions, concerns were raised that homeless people may have difficulty getting their $1,200 checks guaranteed by the CARES Act.
The IRS will send the check to the last known address, unless it’s changed by the recipient. But that could cause a problem for the homeless, and Roe said he’s afraid the wrong people will receive checks meant for the homeless and cash them fraudulently.
Roe said the government needs help from nonprofits that work with homeless people to ensure they get the money they are entitled to.
