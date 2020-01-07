BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol, Virginia schools screened middle and high school students with metal detectors and implemented stricter security measures this week in response to a series of potential threats, though no individuals had been charged as of Tuesday.
School officials enhanced security at Virginia High School on Monday after police investigated a date-specific anonymous threat discovered prior to winter break, but they were unable to identify a specific person who made the threat, which was written in marker on the side of a table at the school.
On Monday evening, school officials received an anonymous tip about a potential threat at Virginia Middle School, leading to similar law enforcement and security procedures Tuesday.
“We have the IP address of the device that made the anonymous report, and the FBI is trying to track that for us,” BVPS Superintendent Keith Perrigan said Tuesday.
The metal-detecting devices used included one walk-through detector and a wand, which Perrigan said were paid for with about $3,000 in grant funding the division received from the state last summer. The devices were purchased before this week’s threats.
Moving forward, Perrigan said he will recommend that the city School Board discuss security and how schools should approach the use of metal detectors, which are currently not a routine part of entering school buildings.
“My recommendation is just going to be that we research what other school divisions have done that have implemented that and begin a discussion with our School Board to maybe set parameters about how much and how often those metal detectors are used,” he said.
BVPS announced that a reward will be offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a person or people responsible for the threats. More information is expected to be announced later this week, Perrigan said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.