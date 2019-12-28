By the Numbers

Tennessee has some of the highest opioid overdose death rates in the country, with 19.3 deaths per 100,000 people in 2017 — higher than a national rate of 14.6 deaths per 100,000 people. The figure was even higher in Sullivan County, with 24 to 25.9 deaths per 100,000.

Sources: David Stern, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention