BRISTOL, Tenn. — A Bristol, Tennessee man was arrested and charged Wednesday night after officers responded to a report of a shooting.
Just before 8:30 p.m., deputies with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 100 block of Ball Road near state Route 126. Officers determined that no one had been shot; however, one person was transported to a local medical facility for treatment of what appeared to be minor injuries, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Investigators were called to the scene and determined that Jarrett Keith Belcher, 37, had a rifle at the residence, the release states. Belcher made threats with the rifle and the victim, who was not identified, attempted to remove it from his hands, according to the release. During the struggle, one bullet discharged into a tile floor and shrapnel caused minor injuries.
Belcher was arrested at the scene and charged with reckless endangerment and aggravated assault.
He is being held on $2,000 bail at the Sullivan County jail.
