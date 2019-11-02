During the two years I was in second and third grade at Seminary Street Grade School in Madisonville, Kentucky, I was the recipient of 15 “whuppins” at school. Yes, I kept count! I also received 14 follow-up tannings from my mother when I came home. I was able to talk her out of one of the “this is for the paddling at school” spankings.
To reduce the school board’s budget, a rule was instituted that limited the use of liquid soap to one squirt from the dispenser in the restrooms. On the ill-fated day of my unjust punishment, I failed to exercise proper hygiene after a trip to the boys’ room. Realizing my omission, I returned to the washroom and washed my hands properly, and I only used one squirt of soap.
However, a suspicious janitor lurked in the hall and, noting my return to the necessary room, followed me. He caught me drying my hands. Assuming, mistakenly, that I had washed twice, he tattled to Mrs. Cox, and she proceeded to tan my britches.
Upon my arrival at home, I confessed to the punishment but quickly explained the circumstances. Unlike my teacher, my mother recognized my story as the truth. Although she refused to call the teacher out or sue the school board, she sympathized and withheld further unjust rewards. Needless to say, the reprieve was appreciated.
Well, times have certainly changed.
Judah Overton is 4 and in his first year of preschool. Judah is the older brother of Briar Rose, son of Jordan and Kara, and the stinking cute grandson of our dear friends Dan and Carla Kennedy, owners and managers of The Old Chickahominy House in Williamsburg.
Following a bathroom break at preschool, Judah announced authoritatively, “I need to speak to someone in the Complaint Department!”
With an amused smile, the teaching assistant led him to the office and directed him to the receptionist who asked, “What’s your complaint, Judah?”
“They don’t have one of those magic paper towel dispensers here,” he protested sternly. “You know! The kind that you just wave at it, and the towels come out!”
Having lodged his complaint, he turned and walked back to his classroom not waiting for a reply. Grandkids are so stinking cute, even when they’re not mine. And, as I said, times have certainly changed since I was in Mrs. Cox’s third grade class.
My story from — uh, back in the day — illustrates undeserved treatment. Our society has actually overreacted to that type of scenario. Yes, it was unfair. Yes, the person in authority perhaps bullied me. I survived and have laughed about it for years. If I sound a little bit bitter still, it’s your imagination.
The more recent story might exemplify some folks’ understanding of prayer. It was cute when Judah did it — stinking cute! But if prayer is just our complaint department, we are truly missing out on an opportunity of a lifetime. God offers us a relationship to talk to him about things that really matter in life. It is okay to complain to our heavenly Father. He will listen.
But our conversation with God should also include praise, thanksgiving, confession, surrender of our life to Him, prayers for strength, requests for ourselves and others, as well as complaints.
Instead of asking for the complaint department, maybe we should start our prayers something like this, “Father, could I tell you about my day …”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.