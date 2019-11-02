It is of great importance to know that the kingdom of God is right here, right now. Christ Jesus bore witness to that fact. When asked “when the kingdom of God should come,” he replied, “Neither shall they say, Lo here! Or, lo there! For, behold, the kingdom of God is within you.” Luke 17:21. That is a spiritual fact. With St. Paul we can ask, what hinders us “that [we] should not obey the truth?” Gal. 5:7. Until we reject material laws and human doctrines, we will never understand or accept that truth.
The Master never taught that sin, sickness, and death are inevitable, or that God inflicts those ills upon the man of His creating. Jesus’ “church” never accepted those evils as true or powerful, nor did he teach that they are God-ordained or God-permitted. To the contrary, Jesus saved the sinner from sin, restored the sick to wholeness, and raised the dead to life, all in direct opposition to material law and without resort to material remedies. He said, “To this end was I born, and for this cause I came into the world, that I should bear witness unto the truth.” John 18: 37. Jesus accorded no validity to sin, disease, or death. He eradicated them in accordance with God’s law.
Jesus said, “The works which the Father hath given me to finish, the same works I do, bear witness of me, that the Father hath sent me.” John 5:36. John the Baptist’s disciples asked Jesus, “Art thou he that should come? or look we for another?” (Luke 7:20), and “in that same hour he cured many of their infirmities and plagues, and of evil spirits; and unto many that were blind he gave sight.” Then to John’s disciples Jesus said, “Go your way, and tell John what things ye have seen and heard; how that the blind see, the lame walk, the lepers are cleansed, the deaf hear, the dead are raised, to the poor the gospel is preached.” Luke 7:21-22. “In other words” writes Mary Baker Eddy in her primary work, Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures, “tell John what the demonstration of divine power is, and he will at once perceive that God is the power in the Messianic work.”
From the foregoing, Eddy writes that Jesus’ mission “was to reveal the Science of celestial being, to prove what God is and what He does for man.” The Master’s “church” brought to light man’s inherent perfection as the spiritual image and likeness of God. Recognizing this, Eddy concludes that “The Church is that institution, which affords proof of its utility and is found elevating the race, rousing the dormant understanding from material beliefs to the apprehension of spiritual ideas and the demonstration of divine Science, thereby casting out devils, or error, and healing the sick.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.