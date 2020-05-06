Southwest Virginia continues reporting dramatically fewer cases of COVID-19 compared to other, more densely populated parts of the state, despite increased testing.
The three health districts serving Southwest Virginia on Tuesday reported 184 total cases since the virus began showing up in early March, according to the Virginia Department of Health. For the 10 counties and two cities in the westernmost corner of the state, the total is 135, with nearly 30% of those cases in Washington County.
The number of cases across Virginia has risen by 52.4% in the past two weeks, to more than 20,000, but local cases have increased just slightly. One new case was reported in Bristol, Virginia during the past week, bringing its total to two. Except for Washington County, which reported 11 new cases in the past two weeks, most Southwest Virginia localities reported between two and four new cases apiece during the two-week period. Dickenson County remains without a single confirmed case.
“As a region, we’re doing better than the rest of the state. I think the rural nature of where we are, where people are naturally a little more spread out, does help us a lot. We’re not right on top of each other,” said Dr. Karen Shelton, director of the Mount Rogers Health District. “We’ve had spikes in places when cases come up, but, for the most part, I would call our numbers stable but low.”
Public response to testing has been good across the Mount Rogers service area, which includes the cities of Bristol and Galax, plus Bland, Carroll, Grayson, Smyth, Washington and Wythe counties, she said.
Local COVID-19 testing has increased in recent weeks, and response has been good, Shelton said, adding there are openings at the Bristol Health Department test site Thursday.
“We’ve had a limited number of spots each time, but as testing capacity has increased in the state, they’ve been able to give us extra tests,” she said.
The number of cases is expected to continue rising.
“I do know with Tennessee opening up, there will be a lot more people getting out and about — and with Virginia opening up as a state — we’ll see what effect this has on our cases,” Shelton said. “We hope that [if] we continue doing our social distancing, wearing our face masks and washing our hands, that we could keep this trajectory.”
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said Monday he anticipates amending his order and allowing many businesses to reopen as soon as next Friday.
“I do expect the cases to go up — that’s just a natural part of this disease — but the goal would be to keep them manageable, both for the health care setting and ... to protect our elderly and medically vulnerable because they’ve had the most difficulties with this disease,” Shelton said.
Mount Rogers closely resembles the rest of Virginia in some demographics. Its highest number of cases — 19% — occurred in adults between the ages of 50 and 59, and about 42% of its cases were reported in adults over age 50. Nearly 18% of statewide cases occurred in the 50-59 age bracket, and about 46% of all cases statewide occurred in adults over the age of 50.
Across the region, 58% of all cases reported by the three area health districts occurred in people age 49 and younger compared to 53% statewide. Further, 74% of cases in the Cumberland Plateau Health District — which includes Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell and Tazewell counties — occurred in people under age 50, with the majority of those reported in people younger than 40.
“We have more cases under the age of 50, but if you look at the outcomes over 50, they do have more concerning outcomes. Unfortunately, all of our fatalities have been elderly,” she said.
Five of the region’s six deaths occurred in the Mount Rogers service area. Sixteen of its 116 COVID-19 patients — 13.8% — were hospitalized, which mirrors the statewide average of 13.7%. In Mount Rogers, 54 people are now classified as recovered.
The state doesn’t currently list recovered patients on its website, and a request for comparable information from the other two Southwest Virginia health districts wasn’t immediately answered.
Elsewhere, 46% of the LENOWISCO Health District’s 41 cases occurred in people younger than 50. Fourteen of its 41 cases — 34% — were hospitalized and there have been two deaths.
Two of 20 cases in the Cumberland Plateau district were hospitalized, and there have been no deaths in those four counties.
