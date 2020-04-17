BHC United Way Logo

ABINGDON, Va. — A regional effort of seven United Ways has raised $361,000 so far and reached their initial goal of 19% of the $1.9 million goal of the Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia Regional Relief Fund to combat effects of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

The fund was established for businesses and individuals with a regional footprint to give at a regional level, according to a Thursday news release.

An advisory council that oversees the distribution of funds is made up of the United Way staff leaders and their board chairs. The first distribution of funds will be announced today, the release states.

Those interested in making a gift to the fund can visit www.netnswvarelief.org or text NETNSWVARelief to 41444. For givers who want to pay by check, send by mail to United Way, Regional COVID-19 Relief Fund, P.O. Box 644, Abingdon, VA 24212.

