Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES BELOW 36 WILL RESULT IN AREAS OF FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST TENNESSEE, SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA AND SOUTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA. * WHEN...FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM EDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&