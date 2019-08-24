BRISTOL, Va. — It’s important to count your pennies, but it’s a lot more important to make your pennies count, University of Tennessee Athletic Director Phil Fulmer, the former head football coach, told those gathered Friday for United Way’s regional campaign kickoff luncheon.
Members of the community, business leaders and representatives from United Way partner agencies met Friday afternoon at the Holiday Inn in Bristol, Virginia, and Fulmer was the featured speaker. This year, the regional United Way chapters have a goal of raising a combined $6.83 million. United Way of Bristol’s goal is set at $1.05 million, to be raised by mid-November.
Money raised through the campaign will go to fund programs at 25 agencies in the region that provide help to those who need it.
“Because you supported United Way, there’s going to be a single mother that has food on her table for tonight, there’s going to be someone fighting substance abuse in the world and they are going to be able to learn a job skill or how to cook or how to parent their children,” said Crystal Carter, executive director of United Way of Elizabethton/Carter County.
Fulmer highlighted four important pillars for teamwork and success: communication, trust, warmth and intensity.
He also talked about the importance of mentorship and paying forward mentorship received from others. He said that whether directly or indirectly and whether they know it or not, everyone in the room impacts the lives of others.
“Mentoring is really, really important,” Fulmer said. “I’ve got eight grandchildren. You know, I feel like almost every day I have a chance to in some way or another use my experience and help them along in life in some way just as my grandparents, parents and people in the community did for me growing up in a small town in the middle of Tennessee.”