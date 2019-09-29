BRISTOL, Tenn. — Twenty-nine marching bands from across Tennessee, Virginia, Kentucky and North Carolina will spend Oct. 5 filling the Stone Castle with the sounds of their dynamic performances for the 68th annual Music in the Castle.
Gates open at 9:30 a.m. for the marching band competition hosted by the Tennessee High School Mighty Vikings Band at the Stone Castle, and the competition will begin around 11 a.m. Along with the competing bands, the Vance Middle School Band will perform the national anthem, and the Mighty Vikings Band and East Tennessee State University Marching Bucs Band will provide exhibition performances after the competition has ended.
Scott Emerine, the director of Music in the Castle and vice president of Band Boosters, said it takes nearly six months of planning, but there are no other marching band competitions quite like the daylong spectacle in the Stone Castle.
“Students love playing in the Castle; there’s nothing like when the gates closed, and you’re in this fortified-looking stadium,” Emerine said.
The Mighty Vikings Band website states the festival was started in 1951 by four businessmen and the Bristol Chamber of Commerce. The first one was on Oct. 11, 1951, and the Stone Castle has hosted the marching band competition ever since. At one point it was one of the largest marching band competitions in the southeast and took place over two days. In 1968, 77 bands from seven states participated.
Emerine said Music in the Castle started to see the number of participating bands decline as more schools realized the kind of revenue they could generate for their band programs by hosting their own marching band competitions. But he said this year’s level of participation is up. Last year 25 bands competed, and in 2017 there were 23 bands.
Because of the number of bands set to compete this year and the distance many will travel, there will be two award ceremonies. The first one will be held at 4:30 p.m. for classes A-1 through AA-2 and the second will take place at 10 p.m. for classes AAA through AAAAA.
The event is sponsored by multiple businesses in the community, and money raised from tickets helps the band program pay for instrument repairs, music and travel expenses, which Emerine says helps the band get out and win at similar competitions. On Saturday the Mighty Vikings will be in Enka, North Carolina, competing among 30 bands in the Land of the Sky marching contest.
The cost to attend Music in the Castle is $8 for adults and $5 for students. Children five and under are free. Programs will be $6. The festival will also have a ticket and program combination for $12. Family members of performing students will be able to purchase messages or band-o-grams to show support for $2 during the band festival.
Concession stands will open all day with Chick-fil-A, Arby’s, Stop Drop N Pop, Pizza Plus, Brain Freeze Italian Ice, and other concessions on-site.
