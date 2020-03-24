United Way chapters across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia are collectively working to raise $1.9 million for the COVID-19 Relief Fund.
On Tuesday, United Way chapters of Bristol, Kingsport, Carter County, Washington County, Hawkins County, Greene County and Southwest Virginia announced the effort, which will be used to assist those experiencing detrimental economic effects from the virus.
“We don’t know exactly how the funds will be utilized,” said Kristan Spear, executive director of the Washington County, Tennessee, chapter.
Lisa Cofer, executive director of the Bristol chapter, said the goal is to raise 19% of the total in the first 19 days.
The regional United Way is forming a committee to review funding requests and make decisions about how to allocate the funds.
An online electronic fundraising campaign allows people to donate to the relief efforts for the pandemic. Givers can text NETNSWVARelief to 41444. Givers can also make donations at www.NETNSWVARelief.org, or by mailing their gift to United Way, Regional COVID-19 Response Fund, P.O. Box 644, Abingdon, VA 24212. If mailing a check, please be sure to write in the memo section if the donation is designated for the regional effort.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.