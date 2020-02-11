Although there was a wet start to the week for Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, the National Weather Service does not project that the region’s rivers will return to the flood levels seen last week.
As rain showers tapered off Tuesday, the NWS wasn’t anticipating significant rainfall until late tonight into Thursday morning, when areas across the Mountain Empire could see an additional inch of rain, said Tim Doyle, a meteorologist at the agency’s Morristown, Tennessee, office.
“Another cold front is coming through, and we’re going to get some showers,” Doyle said.
Overall amounts for this week are now expected to be less than the initial 3-6 inches of rain NWS forecast Monday across the region. Rivers that flooded last week are not expected to flood again, as some local emergency management officials feared earlier this week.
Not every measurement point along area rivers offers projected water levels, but for spots along the Clinch and North Fork Holston rivers, where NWS forecasts are available, levels are expected to rise slightly Thursday.
“The main spots are staying for the next few days below flood stage,” Doyle said Tuesday.
Near the Tazewell County town of Richlands — which was inundated with some of the worst flooding last week — the Clinch River was recorded at around 4.4 feet Tuesday afternoon. It’s anticipated to rise to 6.8 feet by around 9 a.m. Thursday, but that figure is well below the Clinch’s 10-foot flood stage at that location.
Downstream in Cleveland, the Clinch is expected to rise to 7.3 feet by Thursday at 7 p.m., about half of the river’s 14-foot flood stage, according to NWS.
Along the North Fork Holston River, Gate City could see levels of around 7.1 feet at 7 p.m. Thursday, below the 12-foot flood stage. Further northeast, in Saltville, the North Fork Holston could reach 3.6 feet Thursday, though that’s also below the 10-foot flood stage at that measuring spot.
