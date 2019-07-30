Resources

» If you know someone who needs help to escape trafficking, the Tennessee Human Trafficking Hotline can be reached at 1-855-558-6484.

» If you suspect you have come into contact with a victim of human trafficking, the National Human Trafficking Hotline is available at 1-888-373-7888 or via text at 233722.

» For more information, visit www.humantraffickinghotline.org.