BRISTOL, Tenn. — Emptying plastic sandwich bags full of red sand, a handful of people meticulously filled sidewalk cracks in downtown Bristol on Tuesday to create an eye-catching display meant to draw attention to human trafficking.
The artwork outside Downtown Center on State Street was one of 10 Red Sand Projects the Sullivan County Regional Health Department organized in the local area as part of Human Trafficking Awareness Week in Tennessee.
“The red is just kind of a bold color. It gets people questioning what’s going on — ‘What are y’all out here doing? Why is there red sand here?’ And it gives us an opportunity to let people know about trafficking,” said Sarah Dickenson, a public information officer with the Health Department.
Human trafficking, also referred to as modern slavery, is a wide-reaching global issue.
About 40.3 million people were in modern slavery in 2016, according to a 2017 report from International Labour Organization and Walk Free Foundation. Of these 40.3 million people, about 24.9 million were in forced labor and 15.4 million were living in a forced marriage without their consent. Overall, women and girls made up 28.7 million, or 71%, of this total, the report states.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee proclaimed July 28–Aug. 3 as Human Trafficking Awareness Week in the state.
About 94 children are trafficked each month in Tennessee, according to a news release from the Tennessee Department of Health.
“The trauma experienced by those who are trafficked can have lifelong effects on their mental, physical, psychological and social health, which makes it a challenge for public health in our state,” Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said in the release. “It is important that we continue our work with our partners to prevent human trafficking and educate Tennesseans on how to identify the signals for this crime and support those who have been impacted by it.”
Started by artist and activist Molly Gochman in 2014, the Red Sand Project “is a participatory artwork that uses sidewalk interventions and earthwork installations to create opportunities for people to question, connect and take action against vulnerabilities that can lead to human trafficking and exploitation,” according to Gochman’s website.
Filling cracks in sidewalks with red sand draws attention to people “who fall through the metaphoric cracks,” the artist’s website states.
Jean Lusardi, a Bristol, Tennessee, resident, poured sand outside Downtown Center and the YMCA in Bristol Tuesday morning.
She said she wanted to participate in a community event and was thinking about how people “are falling through the cracks in all kinds of ways, with our government and with our communities.”
Angie Rutherford, recreation programmer with Bristol, Tennessee’s Parks and Recreation Department, also filled sidewalk cracks near Downtown Center and said the visible location might make people more aware of trafficking as an issue. Downtown Center sees a lot of foot traffic and community members, particularly when there are live music performances Tuesday nights, she said.