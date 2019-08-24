A Red Onion prisoner, serving time in the 2005 shooting death of a Virgin Islands woman, has been convicted in federal court of sending threatening letters to judges who handled his original case.
Mitchell Norbert Nicholas, 41, an inmate at Red Onion State Prison in Pound, Virginia, was convicted Thursday by a jury at the conclusion of a two-day trial on four federal charges related to threats he made against a pair of federal judges, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office.
Nicholas has been serving a murder sentence at the Wise County prison after being found guilty of first-degree murder in the Virgin Islands in 2007. Red Onion, a maximum security prison, holds about a dozen inmates from the Virgin Islands, according to the state’s Department of Corrections.
During the trial in Abingdon, the jury learned that Nicholas mailed a letter to U.S. Magistrate Judge Ruth Miller in the Virgin Islands.
The letter stated, “Dear Ruth, You thought that I was a nobody. Now I must manifest my dream of your death. It is more fun when the prey knows it is being hunted. I am going to kill you! Patiently submitted, signed Mitchell N. Nicholas.”
In a second letter, mailed to U.S. District Court Judge Curtis Gomez of the Virginia Islands, Nicholas stated, “Dear Curtis, You are a disappointment and must not be allowed to live any longer. I am going to kill you! Patiently submitted, signed Mitchell N. Nicholas.”
The two judges previously handled a matter brought by Nicholas, according to an order filed by U.S. District Judge James Jones. In that order, Jones precluded the U.S. attorney’s office’s use of another threatening letter, which wasn’t sent, to the president.
“Although the First Amendment protects an individual’s right to express abhorrent views, it does not license threats of death or bodily harm,” said U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen. “We will vigorously investigate and prosecute all cases involving mailed and cyber threats, like the ones at issue in this case.”
Nicholas was previously convicted in the July 2005 shooting death of 49-year-old Georgia Gottlieb. The woman failed to report to work, yet her friends and relatives received telephone calls throughout the day from Gottlieb’s cell phone that lasted only a minute or two, and the caller remained silent, according to court records from the Virgin Islands.
After Gottlieb’s niece received a call, she went to the home and called 911. Police then discovered the body.
The FBI assisted in the investigation and obtained Gottlieb’s cell phone records. A call led police to a Virgin Islands hotel, where Nicholas and the woman’s cell phone were located, records state.