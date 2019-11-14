BRISTOL, Tenn.—A record 103 agencies received funds Thursday during the Night of Smiles at Bristol Motor Speedway.
The Speedway Children's Charities distributed a total of $920,851 to agencies across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia during the annual event.
in addition, Isaiah 117 House received the 2019 Jeff Byrd Grant, which includes a $50,000 award.
