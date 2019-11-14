BRISTOL, Tenn.—A record 103 agencies received funds Thursday during the Night of Smiles at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The Speedway Children's Charities distributed a total of $920,851 to agencies across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia during the annual event. 

in addition, Isaiah 117 House received the 2019 Jeff Byrd Grant, which includes a $50,000 award.

Sign up for HeraldCourier.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments