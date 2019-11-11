Rapidly dropping temperatures today are expected to result in record-breaking lows tonight and early Wednesday, meteorologists with the National Weather Service said Monday.
Wind will carry away any snow that may come this morning, and temperatures will drop from a high of around 32 degrees to around 27 by 5 p.m. and 14 degrees overnight, said Jeremy Buckles, a meteorologist with the NWS in Morristown, Tennessee. But with the wind chill, temperatures will feel closer to zero, he added.
Andrew Moulton, another meteorologist with NWS in Morristown, said overnight lows could break the Twin City’s previous record low of 19 for Nov. 12 and Nov. 13, set in 1941 and 1986, respectively.
Moulton said tonight’s frigid temperatures could be the coldest recorded this early in November.
Services are available to help people who are homeless escape the cold.
Lt. Andrew Lewis with the Salvation Army of Bristol said the next few nights will be a “white flag” period, when they increase the number of people they take in even if it is well above capacity. Though some of the rules will be less stringent during the period, other policies like the prohibition on drugs and alcohol are still in effect for those staying at the shelter, Lewis said. The doors will be open today, and people will be allowed to stay in the cafeteria.
The Haven of Rest Rescue Mission in Bristol will take in anyone who comes in for shelter under its “red flag” policy, which takes effect when temperatures are at or below 32 degrees. Brian Plank, executive director of the Bristol Haven of Rest, said it will operate as a warming station and beverages will be served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today.
Hunt Memorial United Methodist Church at 824 Harmeling St. in Bristol, Virginia will also open as a daytime warming shelter for community members from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Wednesday.
Wednesday’s weather is expected to be sunny with temperatures climbing to around 42 degrees and a low around 22 degrees, according to NWS. A high of 46 is expected Thursday, when the low will be around 26 degrees.
