Tips to Deal with Frigid Temperatures

» Warm up your car for 5-10 minutes before leaving home.

» Adjust your schedule to avoid being out during the coldest time of day.

» Make sure your car tank is more than half full in case you get stranded.

» Dress appropriately and wear extra layers even if you don’t plan to be outside for long.

» Keep your pets indoors.

» If you take medicine for high blood pressure, be aware that it can make you more sensitive to cold.

» Protect your water pipes by keeping garage doors closed, opening cabinet doors and letting cold water drip from the faucet.