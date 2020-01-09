BRISTOL, Tenn.—At least one Tennessee Board of Parole member has recommended to deny parole for a Bristol man convicted in a 1990 murder case.
Jack Shuttle had a parole hearing Thursday in Johnson City. Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus, who appeared at the hearing, said the recommendation was to deny parole and come back in two years.
A decision will be made by the full board within seven to 10 days, Staubus said.
Shuttle was convicted in the 1990 death of a 15-year-old girl. Shuttle was 20 years at the time when the girl was choked. He apparently had met with the girl at a Bristol skating rink.
