KINGSPORT, Tenn. — A class of 42 graduates received their high school equivalency diplomas from Northeast State Community College’s adult education program on Thursday, according to a news release.
The ceremony was held at the Kingsport Center for Higher Education.
The graduates were: Hilda Acord, Kathleen Allen, Breanna Arnold, Jeremy Bass, Heavenly Bell, Lori Bray, Marcy Brown, Brittany Bullock, Tara Carpenter, Taylor Catron, Natalia Cerceno, Susan Copas, Melissa Cordeiro, Xiaomin Deng, Keorra Engleking, William Fite, Daniel Foland, Haley Fugate, Nathaniel Copney Green, Catelin Griffin, Jonathan Hammonds, Joshua Higgins, Victoria Hill, Jorge Hinostroza Lazaro, Lowell Hutchinson, Destiny Kemp, Jason Kersey, Emily Klepper, Keilyn Lopez-Flores, Courtney Luchini, Mykayla Mitchell, Harley Nickles, Chelsie Perry, Shadow Pratt, Tammie Ruiz, Ana Ruiz-Valles, Melissa Sanchez, Elizabeth Shumate, Amanda Thiedt, Emory Thornburg, Robert Wackro and Jason Williams.
“One of the best feelings I’ve ever had in my life is crossing that stage,” said Thornburg, in the release. “I’ve been wanting to do that since 1981. To get this accomplished is absolutely amazing and getting my diploma gives me the opportunity to continue my education.”
Northeast State’s adult education program serves residents of Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties. Since July 1, 155 students have graduated from the program.
“It gives you an incredible feeling of accomplishment to know you finally did this,” said Jeremy Bass. “This gives me the avenue to advance and to provide for my family.”
Graduate Haley Fugate encouraged anyone without a high school or equivalency diploma to go for it, the release states.
“People need this to be able to have a successful life and future,” said Fugate, in the release. “This is a victory for each and every one of us.”
Jorge Hinostroza Lazaro is from Peru and spoke very little English when he began in the program.
“It was really hard, but I worked on my English, and with the help of my teachers, I was able to do the work,” he said. “I am so proud and happy.”
For more information about the program, call 844-637-5697 or send an email to adulted@northeaststate.edu.
