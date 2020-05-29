For some, a statewide mandate to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces in Virginia will take some getting used to. But for many, an executive order that takes effect today simply codifies what they were already doing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There hasn’t been a magical breakthrough that’s just come down and … we could all line up and get a vaccine and it would be all over with,” Brendan McSheehy said on a recent visit to Food City off Euclid Avenue in Bristol, Virginia.
As he unloaded groceries into his car, McSheehy, 67, of Abingdon, wore blue latex gloves and a white face mask — protective steps that he’s been taking since early March.
“We’re going to be dealing with this for some period of time, it’s going to change our behaviors,” he added.
Those visiting grocery stores, retailers and other public indoor settings in Virginia are now required to wear face coverings under an executive order Gov. Ralph Northam issued this week as part of ongoing efforts to limit the spread of coronavirus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people practice social distancing by maintaining at least 6 feet from each other and avoiding large gatherings.
But when individuals do go into public settings, health officials urge them to wear masks that cover the mouth and nose to prevent the spread of the virus through respiratory droplets. The coverings have been advised for everyone, including those who feel healthy, because asymptomatic individuals who have COVID-19 can infect others.
And before masks were required by the state government, they were still seen as an important way to help protect people who may be more vulnerable to severe illness from coronavirus, like those who are older or those with underlying medical conditions.
“My lungs are bad, so I try to be more protective, I suppose, and then I have an elderly mother that I go to every other day, so I don’t want to take anything in on her,” said Anita Silcox, an Abingdon resident who visited the Bristol, Virginia Walmart this week.
Silcox, 65, wore a blue mask and said her family has also been covering their faces.
“I think it’s going to be the norm for a while because of everything and I’m really surprised that it’s taken three months to be mandatory,” she said.
Still, the mandate — which applies to ages 10 and older — will require those who’ve been making mask-free trips to the store to don the coverings.
Some businesses that closed for extended periods of time this spring may face awkward situations if customers continue coming in without masks.
“It’s a little bit of an uncomfortable position for us to try to force someone to wear a mask,” said Karen Hester, who owns two shops on State Street in downtown Bristol.
Her businesses — Cranberry Lane, a gift and home décor store, and Southern Churn, an ice cream and candy shop — opened last Friday after being closed for two months.
Employees have been wearing masks and they will post signs about the state requirement. But enforcement may be tricky, she said.
She estimated that only 25% to 30% of her customers have been wearing masks, and she’s still trying to figure out how to respond if customers don’t start covering their faces.
“Do I run the risk of offending a customer and potentially losing a sale?” Hester said in a phone interview this week. “Currently, I’m not in the position to lose any sales because we’ve been closed for two months, and we have to have revenue coming in. We’re thankful for every customer that comes through that door.”
Employees at other downtown stores — who said they didn’t have authorization from their owners to speak about the issue — also raised questions about how the mandate will be implemented.
The governor’s executive order authorizes the Virginia Department of Health to enforce the mandate. According to the text of the order, violations are punishable as a class one misdemeanor, an offense that could result in up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.
Northam has also directed the commissioner of the Department of Labor and Industry to develop emergency temporary occupational safety standards to address issues like personal protective equipment and sanitation in workplaces.
At a news briefing Tuesday, Northam cautioned that with his face covering mandate, he’s “not looking for people to get in trouble by not wearing a mask.”
“But I am looking for people to please do the right thing — I am asking people to respect one another,” he said.
The state Health Department has said it could enforce egregious customer violations through a court order.
“We are not looking to put anyone in jail — we are focused on education, and we hope and expect that Virginians will do the right thing,” the department said in a statement provided by Breanne Forbes Hubbard, the population health manager for the Mount Rogers Health District in Southwest Virginia.
When asked about the challenges that businesses might face when it comes to making sure customers and patrons cover their faces, Forbes Hubbard said the public shouldn’t put business owners in a tricky situation to begin with.
“If people will wear face coverings when they are out in public, we will not force our business owners to make a choice between safety and economic stability,” she wrote in an email to the Bristol Herald Courier. “Let’s show our support for our local businesses by wearing face coverings.”
