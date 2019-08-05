RAM clinic returns to Gray from Nov. 1-3

GRAY, Tenn. — Remote Area Medical is planning to return to Gray later this year to offer a range of health care services at a free health clinic.
The clinic, scheduled for Nov. 1 – 3 at the Appalachian Fairgrounds, will offer free dental and vision care, as well as free eyeglasses, women’s health exams and general medical exams, among other services.
“We see the need every day,” Brooks Blair, executive director of Project Access, said at a news conference at the fairgrounds Monday morning.
Project Access, which partners with RAM for the Gray clinic, is a nonprofit that works to help low-income and uninsured people access specialty medical care free of charge.
“The number of uninsured in Washington County alone is 12,000. People come from all over, not just the Tri-Cities, but also beyond, to receive services at [the RAM clinic],” Blair said.
The clinic is entering its third year in Gray. Last year, it helped about 800 people and provided $556,768 in free services, according to a news release. RAM anticipates 800 to 1,000 patients at this year’s clinic.
The fairgrounds parking lot will open no later than midnight on Friday, Nov. 1, and ticket distribution usually starts at 3 a.m. Patients are seen in order of their ticket number after the doors open at 6 a.m. Each day of the clinic will follow this process.
RAM is well-known for organizing a large free clinic in Wise County, Virginia, every year for the past 20 years. However, the nonprofit announced after its most recent Wise clinic in late June that it is discontinuing its leadership in organizing the event so it could focus on areas that lack the services provided by organizations and nonprofits that have been active in Wise in recent years.
The Health Wagon, a nonprofit that provides mobile health services to medically underserved communities in Southwest Virginia, will take the lead on a free clinic in Wise next year.
“If we looked around the United States, there’s a lot of medical deserts,” RAM CEO Jeff Eastman said Monday. “We were just out in Colorado and saw 300 people, and over half those people were employed, but they were hours and hours away from health care. You come over here to Tri-Cities … you’ve got a huge area around here that has needs.”
RAM is set to hold a number of clinics in the coming months in Kentucky, Virginia, Tennessee and West Virginia.